Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $12,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 729,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,076,000 after buying an additional 80,311 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

