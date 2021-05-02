OneAscent Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after purchasing an additional 761,328 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 556,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $99,205,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

NYSE PNR opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $65.83.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

