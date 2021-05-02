OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 50.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,453,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,761,000 after acquiring an additional 478,281 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,636,000 after acquiring an additional 451,126 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after acquiring an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,859,000 after acquiring an additional 197,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXR stock opened at $148.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.86 and a 52-week high of $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.08.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.