OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 4,141 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,267 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,833 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 29,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

