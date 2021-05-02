OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $349,000 Stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1,244.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 370,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,141,000 after purchasing an additional 164,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 86,284 shares in the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VITL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $400,999.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,387.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,077.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

