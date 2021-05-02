OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases 74 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.33.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $548.99 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.00 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $508.38 and a 200-day moving average of $486.60.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.