OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 535 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 417.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 612,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,915,000 after acquiring an additional 494,444 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 326,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 237,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $44.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.