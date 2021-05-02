OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $9.18 Per Share

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneMain in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Shares of OMF opened at $56.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44. OneMain has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in OneMain by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 298.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

