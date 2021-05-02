Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.760-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $173 million-$184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.70 million.Onto Innovation also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.76-0.85 EPS.

NYSE ONTO traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.52. 636,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,032. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.20.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,321,245.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,938,833.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,690,802. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

