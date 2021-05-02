Oppenheimer Boosts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $210.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.21.

NYSE UPS opened at $203.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $205.77. The company has a market cap of $176.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.56 and its 200 day moving average is $166.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

