Oppenheimer Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $250.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.84.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $172.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.89. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $147.71 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $4,635,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,434,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 52,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after buying an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

