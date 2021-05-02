Oppenheimer Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.32.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $192.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

