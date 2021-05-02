Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.17.

RingCentral stock opened at $318.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.90. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $216.10 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total value of $823,060.07. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,402,289.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total transaction of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,759 shares of company stock worth $19,901,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

