Oppenheimer Weighs in on Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.95. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LECO. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $128.05 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $68.12 and a one year high of $132.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.25 and a 200-day moving average of $117.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 22.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 35.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

