Oppenheimer Weighs in on Yum China Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Yum China in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

Shares of YUMC opened at $62.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $64.64. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

