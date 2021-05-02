OptionRoom (ROOM) Reaches Market Cap of $16.92 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002438 BTC on major exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $16.92 million and approximately $645,467.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00064082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.98 or 0.00279517 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.97 or 0.01119929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.78 or 0.00731032 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,860.73 or 0.99973395 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom Coin Trading

