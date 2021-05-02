Orchid 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $58.33 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001177 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $245.92 million and $58.33 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00069578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00072431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.85 or 0.00849107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00097207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00049919 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,130.41 or 0.09022001 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

