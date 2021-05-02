Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 300 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monro were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Monro by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.70. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $308,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Insiders have sold a total of 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

