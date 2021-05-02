Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 800 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,729,000 after purchasing an additional 757,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,867,000 after buying an additional 257,284 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,888,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,006,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $24.18 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. Equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

