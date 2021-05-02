Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

ARNC opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In other news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,627 shares in the company, valued at $11,454,280.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446 in the last ninety days.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.