Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.03 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

