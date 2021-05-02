Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $991,000 Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

THRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.33.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. Research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $169,701.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $902,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $3,138,035.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

