Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBC. Wedbush downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

