Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The ODP were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The ODP by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,251,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,773,000 after purchasing an additional 235,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The ODP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The ODP during the 4th quarter worth about $15,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The ODP by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 359,263 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The ODP by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 56,657 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODP. UBS Group raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The ODP Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

