Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Sells $14,172.00 in Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Joel R. Zullinger sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $14,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,708 shares in the company, valued at $985,142.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ORRF opened at $23.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $266.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 16.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

