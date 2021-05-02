Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Posts Earnings Results

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. Orthofix Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.520-0.620 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $44.35 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $865.36 million, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

