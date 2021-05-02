Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $156.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $124.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.38. Oshkosh has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In related news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,527.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $69,328,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $54,680,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,545,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.



Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

