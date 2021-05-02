Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2022 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OSK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $124.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.06 and a 200-day moving average of $96.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

In related news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

