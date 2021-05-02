OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.150-5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.OSI Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.15-5.40 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSIS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.57. The company had a trading volume of 101,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,536. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $101.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average of $91.81.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $2,330,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares in the company, valued at $44,195,042.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $1,404,718.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $17,487,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,564 shares of company stock worth $4,945,543. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.