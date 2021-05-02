OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems updated its FY21 guidance to $5.15-5.40 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 5.150-5.400 EPS.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $66.11 and a 52-week high of $101.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.81. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $975,700.00. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $234,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,564 shares of company stock worth $4,945,543. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.