Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to post $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.74 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $726.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year sales of $6.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

OVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.37.

Ovintiv stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 168.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $104,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

