Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $536.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $35.97.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OYST. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

