Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 189,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Get Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF alerts:

Shares of SRVR stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.