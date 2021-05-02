Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:PFLC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.35.

Pacific Financial Company Profile

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

