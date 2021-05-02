Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,505,964 shares of company stock valued at $139,741,356 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

