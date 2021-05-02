Pantos Trading Up 21.2% Over Last 7 Days (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Pantos has a total market cap of $9.35 million and $67,510.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pantos has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pantos coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pantos Coin Profile

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,613,287 coins. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

