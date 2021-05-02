Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 6,377 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 71.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 44,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 49.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,831,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after acquiring an additional 931,802 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 25.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 136,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of FLO opened at $23.96 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

