Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 2,755 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 623.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Unity Software by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Unity Software by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on U shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $679,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,481,508.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 654,393 shares of company stock worth $70,832,824 over the last quarter.

U opened at $101.58 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.39.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

