Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after buying an additional 57,751 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 36,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $186.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.60. The company has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.27 and a 1 year high of $189.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $546,810 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.05.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.