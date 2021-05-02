Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Lifted to “Buy” at WBB Securities

WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

PRTK has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.60.

PRTK opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $358.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

