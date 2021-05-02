Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $142.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Shares of PRK opened at $125.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Park National has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.62. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park National will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Park National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Park National by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park National by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Park National by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Park National by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

