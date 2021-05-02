PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 14.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. PCSB Financial has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.49 million, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

