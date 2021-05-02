PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDL Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLB opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PDL Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

