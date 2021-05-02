Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson sold 7,205 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 779 ($10.18), for a total transaction of £56,126.95 ($73,330.22). Also, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, for a total transaction of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73).

Pearson stock traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 830 ($10.84). The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.24. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 796.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 701.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Pearson’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

