Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Sells 85 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,909,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,618. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $228.30 and a 52 week high of $342.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.76 and a 200 day moving average of $312.83.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

