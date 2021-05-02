pEOS Market Cap Reaches $2.68 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. pEOS has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $1,892.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, pEOS has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00064200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.32 or 0.00281339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.77 or 0.01138612 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.50 or 0.00737272 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,648.62 or 1.00036352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one. The official website for pEOS is peos.one. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.