Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Perdoceo Education worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,681,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,904,000 after acquiring an additional 423,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,948,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,245,000 after buying an additional 172,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after buying an additional 118,196 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $821.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $17.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $171.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.19 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.