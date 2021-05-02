Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.77-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $173-179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.22 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.150 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Perficient has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $66.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

