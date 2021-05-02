Persimmon (LON:PSN) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price target on the stock.

PSN has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Persimmon to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Persimmon presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,147.56 ($41.12).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 3,132 ($40.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.69. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,990.50 ($26.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,248 ($42.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,070.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,796.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $70.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, with a total value of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.