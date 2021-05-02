PFG Advisors Has $1.16 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 9.6% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Zoetis by 25.6% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 8.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 61.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Zoetis by 37.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $173.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

